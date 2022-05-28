Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 203,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,137,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.62.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.