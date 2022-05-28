Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

