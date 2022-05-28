Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 2.3%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.05 target price on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$57.83 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

