Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Trading Down 3%

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.07. Approximately 2,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kforce alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.