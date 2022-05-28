Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.49. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.