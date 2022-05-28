KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,529,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

