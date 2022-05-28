Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $9.61 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 3.9% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.71. 461,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

