Key Square Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Key Square Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,914 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 6.4% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 1,503,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,698. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

