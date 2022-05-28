KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Acquires $13,110.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at $172,706.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.69 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About KemPharm
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
