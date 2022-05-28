KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Acquires $13,110.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at $172,706.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.69 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KemPharm by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KemPharm by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

