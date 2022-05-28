Kcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $504,231.86 and $1.05 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

