Katalyo Hits Market Capitalization of $306,671.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $306,671.00 and $101,902.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.02 or 0.03643941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00514204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

