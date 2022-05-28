JUST Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $292.55 million and $67.87 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.