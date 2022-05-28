Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

JTKWY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

