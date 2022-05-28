Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE JMIA opened at $7.29 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.