JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.45). Approximately 333,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 333,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.50 ($5.40).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 453.23. The company has a market cap of £708.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 4.24 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

