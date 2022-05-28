JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

SNAP stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 406.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 42.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 158.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,103.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 675,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 27.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

