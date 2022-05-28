JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $26.00

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

SNAP stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 406.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 42.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 158.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,103.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 675,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 27.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.