JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($151.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($151.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £115 ($144.71) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($119.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($151.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($131.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £105.80 ($133.13) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,252.64. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a twelve month high of £110 ($138.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.93 billion and a PE ratio of -183.68.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.