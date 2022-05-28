JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 140

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44.
About PSP Swiss Property (Get Rating)
