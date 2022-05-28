JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 140

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44.

About PSP Swiss Property (Get Rating)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

