JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

