JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 225

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MBPFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

