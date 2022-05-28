JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,900 ($36.49).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,444.29 ($30.76).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($21.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703 ($34.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,924.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,049.24.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($24.59) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,881.84). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.02), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($687,882.52).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

