JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.95.
HilleVax Company Profile
