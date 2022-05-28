JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

