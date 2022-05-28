JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.