JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 516

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

