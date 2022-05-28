JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 516

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

