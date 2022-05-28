Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $651.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $125.80.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

