John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 209.2% in May

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $22.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
