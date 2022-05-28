John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HEQ opened at $13.66 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
