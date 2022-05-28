John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEQ opened at $13.66 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

