JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

JOANN stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

