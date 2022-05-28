Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 83,621 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ICE opened at $102.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

