Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €700.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

