Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €47.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($17.02) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($25.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

