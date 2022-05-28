JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

NASDAQ JD opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.