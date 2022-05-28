JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.72) to €16.90 ($17.98) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

