Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

