Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

