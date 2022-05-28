Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

