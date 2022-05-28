Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Itron worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $5,263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $8,192,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Itron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,561 shares of company stock worth $126,160. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.