Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $494.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.29 million to $509.85 million. Itron posted sales of $489.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,561 shares of company stock worth $126,160. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,192,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. 226,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,801. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.