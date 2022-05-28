iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $594,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

