iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,380,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

