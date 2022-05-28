iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

MCHI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 3,705,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

