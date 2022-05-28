iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.73. 14,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

