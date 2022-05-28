iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the April 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

