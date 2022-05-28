iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.35. 1,003,043 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

