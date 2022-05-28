iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

