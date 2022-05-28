Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

