IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,080,101,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,859,165 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

