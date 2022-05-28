iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

iQIYI stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iQIYI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iQIYI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in iQIYI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

