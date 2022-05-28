iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

IQ stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.