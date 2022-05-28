IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $102.10. 5,987,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

